LV, Royal London In Talks After Collapse Of £530M Takeover

By Martin Croucher (February 7, 2022, 2:38 PM GMT) -- Mutual insurer Liverpool Victoria said Monday that it is in talks with its rival Royal London, two months after the collapse of a U.S. private equity bid to buy LV for £530 million ($716 million). LV didn't specify the nature of the talks but said it had a "common interest" with its rival. Royal London has previously signaled its wish to buy LV. Members of LV at the start of December voted against a proposed takeover by U.S. private equity company Bain Capital Credit, leaving a question mark over the future of the company. The company's chairman Alan Cook departed the...

