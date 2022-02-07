Pensions Industry Split On Transfer Regulations, Firm Says

By Martin Croucher (February 7, 2022, 2:51 PM GMT) -- The pensions sector is divided over whether new regulations on trustees concerning savings transfers will help to cut fraud, a law firm said Monday. Sacker & Partners LLP said the prospect of disputes with members arising from the new rules, introduced in November, had left many with mixed feelings. The regulations on trustees require them to block or halt a transfer if they suspect a scheme member is being defrauded. Sackers said that it had polled 87 industry professionals attending a webinar on Feb. 2 and that just 49% said the rules will reduce the risk of pension scams. "The new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS