Insurers Warn Cost Inflation Is Pushing Up Motor Cover

By Irene Madongo (February 7, 2022, 3:09 PM GMT) -- The average cost of motor insurance in 2021 dropped to a six-year low, but pressures because of the rising price of parts and repairs are starting to increase premiums, a trade body for the sector said Saturday. According to the Association of British Insurers' Motor Insurance Premium Tracker, the average price paid for comprehensive motor insurance was £434 ($586) in 2021, down from an £465 annual average for 2020 and the lowest nominal level since 2015, when it was £403. But more recent comparisons show pricing ticking higher, the trade body said. The average premium paid in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased...

