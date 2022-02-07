FX Trader Pleads Not Guilty To Fraud, Money Laundering

By Richard Crump (February 7, 2022, 11:51 AM GMT) -- A former trader pleaded not guilty in a London court on Monday to fraud and money laundering charges connected to an alleged investment scam run through his online foreign exchange trading firm. Anthony Constantinou has denied at Southwark Crown Court misleading potential investors between July 2013 and June 2015 by falsely claiming funds provided to Capital World Markets, a now-defunct currency trading firm. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Anthony Constantinou denied misleading potential investors between July 2013 and June 2015 by falsely claiming funds provided to Capital World Markets, a now-defunct currency trading firm that once sponsored Chelsea Football Club, would be invested...

