Sullivan & Cromwell Leads Fiserv's $650M Finxact Acquisition

By Madeline Lyskawa (February 7, 2022, 5:23 PM EST) -- Fiserv, led by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, said Monday it will buy out its fellow Finxact backers for $650 million, as it looks to bolster its own digital banking strategy. The deal combines Fiserv Inc., a payment and financial services technology provider, with Florida-based Finxact Inc. to expand Fiserv's account processing, digital and payments solutions. The company said the deal will allow it to lead clients seeking to grow their digital banking services. Wisconsin-based Fiserv said it was an early investor in Finxact, which is a developer of cloud-native banking solutions that was founded in 2016. Through the acquisition, Fiserv said...

