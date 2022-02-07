US Drops Bid To Revive Extradition Of Alleged Hacker

By Richard Crump (February 7, 2022, 7:07 PM GMT) -- Lawyers for a British man wanted in the U.S. over his alleged role in an £8.5 million ($11.5 million) cryptocurrency heist said Monday that U.S. prosecutors will not challenge a London court's decision to block his extradition on mental health grounds. The U.S. government had 14 days to notify parties whether it intended to appeal District Judge Sarah-Jane Griffiths' decision to discharge an extradition request for alleged hacker Corey De Rose at a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Jan. 24, when she found there is a "high risk of suicide" if he were imprisoned abroad during trial. But the government...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS