US Trustee Says Cannabis Co.'s Ch. 11 Releases Too Broad

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 7, 2022, 5:05 PM EST) -- The Office of the U.S. Trustee accused cannabis investment firm Kettner Investments LLC of trying to use its Delaware Chapter 11 reorganization to obtain sweeping liability releases for numerous third parties that violate the Bankruptcy Code, including releasing the company from future claims after its bankruptcy. In a multipoint objection filed Friday, the U.S. Trustee urged the bankruptcy court to reject the California-based company's proposed Chapter 11 plan because of broad releases for third parties who are not part of the case. "There simply is no necessity for these third-party releases, and no consideration being paid by the released parties in...

