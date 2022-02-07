AstraZeneca, Merck Want Calquence Generics Halted

By Dani Kass (February 7, 2022, 4:25 PM EST) -- AstraZeneca and Merck have teamed up in Delaware to assert that MSN and Sandoz are infringing six patents with their proposed generic versions of the $500 million cancer drug Calquence. The pair of lawsuits filed Friday in Delaware federal court are hoping to stop MSN Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novartis unit Sandoz Inc.'s generic versions of Calquence, which is covered by patents through 2036. The branded drug was approved less than five years ago, and brought in $522 million in revenue for AstraZeneca in 2020, according to the company's most recent annual report. Merck Sharp & Dohme BV owns half of the...

