Colo. Bill Would Allow Deduction For Medical Costs

By Sanjay Talwani (February 7, 2022, 3:07 PM EST) -- Colorado would allow out-of-pocket medical expenses to be deducted from state income tax under a bill introduced in the Colorado House. H.B.1163, introduced Friday by Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, and Sen. Jim Smallwood, R-Parker, would allow Colorado taxpayers to deduct qualifying medical expenses that are not claimed as deductions on a taxpayer's federal income tax return, or paid or reimbursed through a medical savings account or by the taxpayer's insurer, from personal income tax. If enacted, the bill would apply to income tax years 2023 through 2029. --Editing by Aaron Pelc....

