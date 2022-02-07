GOP Sen. Toomey Questions Fed Nominee's Fintech Ties

By Elise Hansen (February 7, 2022, 9:05 PM EST) -- Sen. Pat Toomey on Monday raised questions about Sarah Bloom Raskin's time as a board member for a Colorado fintech company, adding to the pushback Raskin's nomination for the top Federal Reserve Bank regulatory job has received from Republican lawmakers. The top Republican senator on the Senate Banking Committee asked whether Raskin had taken any actions to help fintech company Reserve Trust gain access to the Federal Reserve's payment system while she was on the company's board. Sen. Toomey sent the questions as a follow-up to Raskin's nomination hearing last week, saying he was unsatisfied with her answers during the hearing....

