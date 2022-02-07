WTW Report Highlights Risks Of Uneven Climate Transitions

By Ben Zigterman (February 7, 2022, 8:15 PM EST) -- The transition to a low-carbon economy will likely involve many transitions in different geographic regions and different industry sectors, insurance broker WTW said Monday in a new report. The different transitions probably won't align or proceed evenly, posing a risk to investors and countries, the report said. There could also be mismatches in supply and demand for both low- and high-carbon products. "The reality is that some sectors will transition rapidly, while others will lag, some will be organised, and others will be disorganised," the report said. Policymakers have focused on managing a decrease in the supply of high-carbon products to...

