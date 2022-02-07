Minn. Bill Seeks Subtraction Of Health Providers' Virus Aid

By Sanjay Talwani (February 7, 2022, 5:35 PM EST) -- Minnesota health care providers who received federal coronavirus relief funds for lost revenue would be able to subtract those payments from their taxable income under a bill introduced Monday in the state Senate. S.F. 2923, sponsored by Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, would allow taxpayers who are partners, members or shareholders of health care partnerships, limited liability companies or S corporations to subtract provider relief funds paid under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act from their Minnesota taxable income. Under the bill, providers with revenue of up to $3 million in a tax year could subtract the entire amount of CARES...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS