Blockchain Biz Polygon Lands $450M In Funding Round

By McCord Pagan (February 7, 2022, 5:42 PM EST) -- Blockchain company Polygon said Monday it raised $450 million in a funding round that included Sequoia Capital India, SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Galaxy Digital as it looks to continue helping the development of Web3 applications. Polygon said in a blog post that the financing is its first major round since 2017, and will also help it as it continues investing in so-called zero knowledge technology, a data verification technology that it believes will be used to bring people onto Web3. Web3 refers to what some see as the next version of the internet, which relies heavily on decentralized and distributed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS