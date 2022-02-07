Juicy v. Juucy: Tobacco Co. Says Vape Rival Infringed TM

By Katryna Perera (February 7, 2022, 6:44 PM EST) -- A tobacco products company that operates under the brand name "Juicy" sued another tobacco company in Nevada federal court alleging trademark infringement, saying the rival company's use of the name "Juucy" is intentional and meant to cause consumer confusion. BBK Tobacco and Foods LLP filed its complaint on Friday against Bluum Lab LLC, Juucy LLC and Juucy Holdings LLC. The complaint includes counts of trademark infringement, unfair competition, false designation of origin and false advertising, among others. BBK claims the "Juucy" brand is deceptively similar to its own "Juicy" mark, for which it holds various trademark registrations. According to the complaint,...

