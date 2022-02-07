Meet The Tenant Lawyer On NYC's Planning Commission

By Emma Whitford (February 7, 2022, 2:45 PM EST) -- Leah Goodridge is no stranger to long hours. Representing New York City tenants facing eviction by day, she also served several years on the Rent Guidelines Board, tasked with setting allowable rent increases for roughly 1 million regulated apartments. Leah Goodridge Now, Goodridge has brought her experience working with tenants — and as one herself — to a new post. In addition to being a managing attorney at legal services provider Mobilization for Justice, she is the only tenant lawyer on New York City's planning commission, which considers hundreds of land use applications each year. In her new post as one...

