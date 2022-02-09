BigLaw Must Nix All-Or-Nothing Work Model To Retain Talent

By Hui Chen (February 9, 2022, 3:05 PM EST) -- "All they had to say was how hard she worked and how well she could write memos and briefs …" This was what a then-senior associate in a prestigious global law firm, and one of the best outside counsel I worked with — let's call him Mark — told me about the eulogies he heard at the funeral of a junior associate who unexpected passed away in her 20s. The experience at the funeral made Mark think more deeply about what he wanted out of his life. He resigned from the firm and went into academia. Sure, the pay was much...

