Hemp Cos. Settle Seed Contract Fight After 6th Circ. Revival

By Sarah Jarvis (February 7, 2022, 6:25 PM EST) -- Two hemp companies sparring over a contract for proprietary hemp seed in the U.S. have reached an undisclosed settlement in a case revived by the Sixth Circuit last year, according to a Monday dismissal in a Kentucky federal court. U.S. District Judge Thomas B. Russell signed the one-page dismissal order, which indicated a settlement between Legacy Hemp LLC and Terramax Holdings Corp. has been reached, and closed the case. A Thursday report from U.S. Magistrate Judge Lanny King said a settlement conference was held Feb. 1 and that the parties reached "an amicable resolution." Christopher D. Wiest, counsel for Legacy, said...

