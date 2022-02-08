Baker Donelson Taps New Leader In Tallahassee Office

By Madison Arnold (February 8, 2022, 11:03 AM EST) -- Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC has selected a new managing shareholder for its Tallahassee office, the firm said Monday. Dena H. Sokolow, who has been with the firm since 2014 and has an extensive human resources background, will be the new office leader. She'll maintain her practice as well, which is focused on advising and defending employers and management on labor and employment issues, the firm said in a statement. "I've always had this affinity for [human resources], and I think it's actually the perfect time in my career and in my tenure with the firm for me to...

