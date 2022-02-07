7th Circ. Says Atty Can't Duck Discipline Costs In Bankruptcy

By Rick Archer (February 7, 2022, 7:43 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday found a state court order requiring a Wisconsin attorney to pay the costs of a state agency's professional disciplinary proceedings against him was a punishment he couldn't use bankruptcy to escape. The panel, in an issue of first impression, affirmed a bankruptcy court decision that the Wisconsin state court's order requiring Tim Osicka to pay $12,500 to the state's Office of Lawyer Regulation was the imposition of a penalty by a governmental body and therefore could not be discharged under the Bankruptcy Code. "The cost order is of a type that the Supreme Court has identified as...

