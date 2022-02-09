Pot Co. Revolution Global Nabs GC From Redbox

By Sarah Jarvis (February 9, 2022, 4:20 PM EST) -- Multistate cannabis company Revolution Global announced Wednesday that it has hired the former general counsel of video rental company Redbox Entertainment Inc. to help the company's continued expansion. Sam Banayan, who officially began his new role as general counsel Dec. 1, helped scale and build Redbox into a national brand during his 12 years at the company, Revolution said. And now he'll advise Revolution's C-suite and board, in addition to working with state regulators and fostering business growth, as the company plans to expand its operations in 2022. Banayan told Law360 that Revolution has a similar fast-paced, startup environment that he...

