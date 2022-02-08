Texas State Bar Tells High Court To Rebuff Fight Over Dues

By Rachel Rippetoe (February 8, 2022, 4:26 PM EST) -- The State Bar of Texas weighed in this week on a bar dues dispute knocking on the door of the U.S. Supreme Court, asking the justices to pass on hearing an appeal of a decision that permitted requiring attorneys to enroll in and pay dues to the state's bar association as long as the funds weren't used for political purposes. The bar association called three Texas lawyers' appeal to the high court "splitless and meritless" in a brief filed Monday, arguing that the Supreme Court should rely on precedent and deny the petitions as it has for several other recent appeals calling into question...

