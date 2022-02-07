Iowa Sens. Recommend Magistrate Judge For District Vacancy

By James Arkin (February 7, 2022, 6:43 PM EST) -- Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said Monday they are recommending a federal magistrate judge to the White House for a coming vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa. Magistrate Judge Stephen H. Locher of Des Moines would replace Judge John A. Jarvey, who announced last year that he would retire in March. Judge Locher has served as a magistrate judge in the district since June of last year and was previously a partner at Belin McCormick PC. He also spent nearly five years working...

