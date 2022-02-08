Distributor Can't Get Coverage For Missing Medical Equipment

By Ganesh Setty (February 8, 2022, 3:09 PM EST) -- An Alabama medical equipment distributor cannot get coverage for hundreds of missing oxygen concentrators under its insurance policies, a federal judge ruled, finding that two missing property exclusions apply. Because the distributor, iMedEquip LLC, could not provide direct physical evidence showing what specifically happened to the missing oxygen concentrators, U.S. Magistrate Judge Gray M. Borden granted Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Co.'s motion for summary judgment Monday, nixing iMed's bad faith and breach of contract claims. According to Monday's decision, iMed had acquired medical equipment in the summer of 2016 in advance of large hospice contracts. The items iMed purchased included roughly 300...

