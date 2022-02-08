Hemp Grower Wants $1.9M Arbitration Award Confirmed

By Katryna Perera (February 8, 2022, 3:02 PM EST) -- Hemp grower Phytonyx LLC has urged a Kentucky federal court to compel another company to pay a $1.9 million arbitration award that was awarded to Phytonyx after it did not receive full payment for a hemp seed shipment. Phytonyx, an Oregon-based company, filed its petition against AmHemp Kentucky LLC on Monday. According to the petition, Phytonyx produces hemp seeds that bear cannabis plants with very low levels of tetrahydrocannabinol — also known as THC, the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana — and very high levels of CBD. The company says that in May 2019, it entered into an agreement with AmHemp...

