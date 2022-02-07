Supreme Court Reinstates Alabama Congressional Map

By Jimmy Hoover (February 7, 2022, 6:19 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court on Monday evening granted Alabama's request to reinstate a congressional map that was found by a lower court to dilute Black voter representation in violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, spurring dissents from Chief Justice John Roberts and the court's three liberals. The justices voted 5-4 late Monday to "stay" a three-judge panel's order requiring Alabama to redraw its map to create a second majority-Black district, rather than just one. A group of voters had sued state election officials, claiming they used data from the 2020 census to concentrate African American voter representation in a single district,...

