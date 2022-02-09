Bath & Body Works' Bottle Stinks Of IP Theft, Perfumer Says

By Gina Kim (February 9, 2022, 11:24 AM EST) -- Luxury goods manufacturer Zino Davidoff hit Bath & Body Works Inc. with a lawsuit in Ohio federal court Monday, accusing the retailer of infringing the transparent blue bottle design for its Cool Water fragrance just three years after the companies resolved a prior trademark dispute. A Swiss perfumer says Bath & Body Works copied its aqua blue bottle design. (Court Documents) The Switzerland-based company alleged that Bath & Body Works' Freshwater cologne is a ripoff of its Cool Water cologne brand trademark, which Zino Davidoff contends it has owned for the last 30 years. Cool Water Cologne, which was launched in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS