DC Circ. Eyes Standing In Fight Over FERC's Tariff Order

By Khorri Atkinson (February 7, 2022, 7:58 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel on Monday questioned LS Power's standing to ask that tariff revisions the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission accepted from regional grid operator Midcontinent Independent System Operator be vacated and redone, with two judges suggesting the transmission provider has not sufficiently explained how it was harmed by the commission's decision. Robert C. Fallon of Engleman Fallon PLLC, who's representing the company, maintained that FERC acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner when it approved the new tariff in a December 2020 final order, in part by refusing to make MISO lower the voltage threshold for its market efficiency projects to...

