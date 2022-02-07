Fed. Circ. Questions Patent In Visitor Badge App Suit

By Nadia Dreid (February 7, 2022, 6:35 PM EST) -- Repifi Vendor Logistics says that its patent for an app that helps automatically check visitors in and out of access-controlled environments using an automatic badge is innovative, but a Federal Circuit panel seemed unsure during oral arguments Monday. A Texas federal judge tossed the suit accusing rival Intellicentrics of infringing that patent after he declared the technology unpatentable under the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Alice decision, saying it simply computerized a human practice that "long predates" the patent's existence. U.S. Circuit Judge Kara Farnandez Stoll did most of the talking for the panel during Monday's oral arguments, with her line of...

