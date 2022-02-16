Holland & Knight Brings Estate Planning Atty To Philly Office

By James Boyle (February 16, 2022, 4:03 PM EST) -- An attorney with estate planning expertise has moved his practice to Holland & Knight LLP's Philadelphia office after more than 17 years with Reed Smith LLP, the firm recently announced. Dahesh Patel has joined Holland & Knight as a partner in the firm's global private wealth services group in Philadelphia. Patel told Law360 on Wednesday that he was attracted to Holland & Knight by the firm's strong commitment to the estate planning practice. "It was hard to leave Reed Smith after 17 years; I developed a lot of close friendships and relationships there," Patel said Wednesday. "I went to Holland &...

