Irish Watchdog Targets Insurance Brokers After Price Probe

By Martin Croucher (February 8, 2022, 2:22 PM GMT) -- Ireland's antitrust watchdog took aim at an insurance brokers' body on Tuesday for refusing to sign legally binding commitments in the wake of a five-year probe into price-fixing. The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission said that the refusal by Brokers Ireland to agree to new compliance rules called into question the trade body's commitment to tackling alleged anti-competitive behavior in the sector. The CCPC has been investigating six motor insurers and Brokers Ireland since 2016 over allegations of "price signaling," which would be in breach of competition law. The commission did not disclose in its initial report in August whether it...

