Gov't Should Review Pensions Regulation, Insurer Says

By Martin Croucher (February 8, 2022, 3:12 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government should include pensions regulation in a post-Brexit review of upcoming financial services legislation, to ensure the retirement sector is not becoming overburdened, an insurer said Tuesday. Aegon UK said that ensuring that such regulation was monitored was important in order to "paint a full picture of the regulatory burden facing the pensions industry." The insurer was responding to a consultation by HM Treasury in November on a so-called regulatory initiatives grid, which will enable the government to keep track of legislation and ensure a "coherent, agile, and internationally-respected approach to financial services regulation." "Government and regulators recognize there's...

