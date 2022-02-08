Gov't Freezes Pay Trigger For Automatic Pensions Enrolment

By Martin Croucher (February 8, 2022, 3:44 PM GMT) -- The government said on Tuesday that it will maintain an earnings threshold at which workers are automatically enrolled into workplace pensions, a move it said will mean an additional £26 million ($35 million) put into long-term savings. The decision to keep the threshold fixed at its current level for the 2022 to 2023 financial year, running from April to March, means that an additional 17,000 people would be signed up to their workplace pension, the Department for Work and Pensions said. The announcement comes as the department is under pressure to remove barriers that prevent more Britons from saving for retirement....

