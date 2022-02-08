Wilson Sonsini Continues London Expansion, Adds Partner

By Jack Rodgers (February 8, 2022, 2:28 PM EST) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC has added an attorney in the U.K. with a background in business law, the firm announced Tuesday, continuing the expansion of its London office, which has grown to more than 30 employees in less than five years. Richard Goold has joined the firm as a partner, working in Wilson Sonsini's corporate practice, the firm said. He focuses on transatlantic global transactions and works with startup and scale up businesses in all stages of the business life cycle. The firm noted he regularly represents U.S. companies in corporate international issues and projects, as well as U.K.- and...

