EU Extends Equivalence For UK Clearinghouses By 3 Years

By Irene Madongo (February 8, 2022, 2:04 PM GMT) -- The European Union extended permission on Tuesday for the bloc's banks to continue using clearinghouses in London by three years until the end of June 2025 to help ensure short-term stability in its financial markets. The EU has said it will grant clearinghouses in London another three years of temporary regulatory equivalence. (iStockPhoto/Davide Gandolfi) Mairead McGuinness, European commissioner for financial services, said the decision to grant U.K. clearinghouses another three years of temporary regulatory equivalence was made to give European markets and regulators more time to develop alternative platforms. Under equivalence rules, the EU grants countries access to its markets if it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS