Fintech Startup GoCardless Valued At $2.1B In Series G

By Madeline Lyskawa (February 8, 2022, 5:12 PM EST) -- U.K. financial technology startup GoCardless said Tuesday it is valued at $2.1 billion after its Series G funding round, which was spearheaded by global investment firm Permira and is intended to advance the company's impact in the open banking space. GoCardless said in a statement it plans to use the $312 million in funding to speed up its open banking influence through both product and geographical expansion, amid its bid to become the leading network for direct bank payments globally. The investment was led by global investment firm Permira, which has also backed fintech companies Klarna, Clearwater Analytics and Carta. BlackRock...

