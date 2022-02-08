Senate Confirms Another Set Of Local DC Judges

By Justin Wise (February 8, 2022, 3:50 PM EST) -- The Senate this week confirmed another batch of Washington, D.C., judicial nominees, bringing the total number of vacancies filled in the district's courts to seven amid calls from local officials for Congress to be cut out of the selection process. In a span of less than a week, the upper chamber confirmed five nominees to appointments on the Superior Court of the District of Columbia and two to appointments on the D.C. Court of Appeals. Prior to their confirmations, the superior court had 16 vacancies and the appeals court had three, which Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, the non-voting House member representing...

