Barclay Damon Adds Veteran Energy Atty In NY

By Adrian Cruz (February 8, 2022, 4:01 PM EST) -- New York-based Barclay Damon LLP said Tuesday it has added an experienced attorney who's worked over three decades on environmental and ethics compliance programs as an of counsel in its Syracuse office. Bill Holzhauer joined Barclay Damon's environmental, energy and white collar practices this month after a nearly 30-year stint working with the British utility giant National Grid, first as assistant general counsel for litigation and environmental matters and later, the company's U.S. director of ethics and compliance. "I'm greatly looking forward to the work I'll be doing at Barclay Damon," Holzhauer said in a statement. "Continuing the work I've done...

