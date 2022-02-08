Offit Kurman Shuffles Leadership, Elevates Nonlawyer To CEO

By Adrian Cruz (February 8, 2022, 4:26 PM EST) -- Baltimore-based Offit Kurman Attorneys At Law announced a major shakeup in its leadership ranks, led by the appointment of its chief operating officer as the firm's new chief executive officer, the first nonlawyer named to the role. Aaron Bukowitz, who has an engineering background, has been with Offit Kurman for nearly 15 years and is replacing former CEO and firm co-founder Ted Offit, who is transitioning into a new role as firm chairman. The firm said Bukowitz has been replaced as COO by Chief Administrative Officer Robert Skinner, who has worked at Offit Kurman for more than 11 years, first as director...

