Del. Judge Bars Trustee Toss Of Fecal Test Firm's Ch. 7 Docs

By Jeff Montgomery (February 8, 2022, 9:11 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge rejected on Tuesday a Chapter 7 trustee's proposal to abandon electronic documents related to defunct fecal testing service uBiome Inc.'s liquidation or to shift storage costs to individuals fighting the trustee's $25 million damages suit. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein, ruling during a teleconference hearing, said the motion was premature and potentially unsupportable given the potential need by the suit's defendants to assess the records while preparing for the adversarial suit. "I'm not comfortable letting them be abandoned, and at this point I do not think the expense has to be shifted to the defendant," Judge...

