A Primer On UK's New Investment Screening Regime

By Étienne Renaudeau, Josh Buckland and Ross Ferguson (February 8, 2022, 5:54 PM EST) -- The U.K.'s National Security and Investment Act came into force on Jan. 4, bringing in a new national screening regime that will afford the U.K. government greater oversight and control over transactions that may give rise to a national security risk. The new regime applies to all investors, regardless of nationality, and (1) requires investors to obtain prior clearance from the U.K. secretary of state at the Department of Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, or BEIS, for transactions involving targets with activities in one of 17 strategic sectors in the U.K. under the mandatory notification regime, as well as (2) creating...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS