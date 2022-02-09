In-Person Bar Exams Spur Fears For At-Risk Test Takers

By Cara Bayles (February 9, 2022, 1:12 PM EST) -- Nearly half of the states in the U.S. will switch to an in-person bar exam later this month for the first time since the pandemic's start, and while gathering hundreds of people in gymnasiums and convention centers for six hours a day might make anyone uneasy, it presents a serious health risk for test takers who are immunocompromised. As the death toll from the omicron surge continues to climb, disability advocates worry that would-be attorneys with health conditions that make them vulnerable to life-threatening COVID-19 infection will have to choose between their safety and their career. "The practice of law has...

