Fintech Co. To Settle DC's High-Cost Lending Suit For $3.8M

By Jon Hill (February 8, 2022, 5:58 PM EST) -- Online lender Elevate Credit Inc. has agreed to pay more than $3.8 million and comply with a 24% interest rate cap as part of a settlement announced Tuesday that resolves the District of Columbia's lawsuit accusing the company of deceptively peddling high-cost loans to Washington, D.C., residents. The settlement, announced by D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine, requires Elevate to refund a minimum of $3.3 million in alleged interest overcharges to D.C. borrowers, waive more than $300,000 in past due interest owed by D.C. borrowers and pay $450,000 to the district itself. Elevate, which has denied wrongdoing, has also agreed as part...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS