CFTC Chair Asks Lawmakers For More Crypto Authority

By Elise Hansen (February 9, 2022, 4:35 PM EST) -- Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Rostin Behnam on Wednesday asked lawmakers for additional resources and for authority over cash cryptocurrency markets — a request that was welcomed by several industry representatives. Behnam told the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry that while the CFTC already has some oversight over digital-asset cash markets, the existing regulatory framework for digital assets is "very incomplete." The patchwork of state and federal regulators leaves key gaps in the regulatory regime compared to those for other cash commodity markets, Behnam argued, even as cryptocurrencies draw increasing numbers of retail investors. "The digital sector now demands...

