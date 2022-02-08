EPA Taps Oregon Law Prof As Environmental Justice Adviser

By Madison Arnold (February 8, 2022, 4:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday that it had appointed an attorney and law professor as the senior adviser to the administrator for environmental justice. The EPA announced in a news release that Robin Morris Collin, a professor at Willamette University College of Law in Oregon, will advise Administrator Michael S. Regan as the agency pursues environmental justice and civil rights. Collin was one of the first law professors to teach sustainability courses in a U.S. law school, according to the release. Collin will advise Regan and the agency in their work to improve environmental justice in areas that disproportionately...

