Kirkland Moving To Hybrid Work Model In Spring

By Sarah Martinson (February 8, 2022, 3:59 PM EST) -- Chicago-based firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP reportedly announced Tuesday that it is moving to a hybrid work model this spring, after postponing its planned office return in September. Under the firm's hybrid work model, starting March 29, lawyers and staff will be expected to come into the office three times per week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, the legal blog Above the Law reported. Kirkland's new plans are a departure from its stance on remote work last summer. In July, the firm's chairman Jon Ballis told its attorneys in an internal memo that it was returning to an "office-centric work environment"...

