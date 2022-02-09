Insurer Hits QuikTrip With Negligence Suit Over Fire

By Ben Zigterman (February 9, 2022, 9:02 PM EST) -- An insurance company is suing convenience store chain QuikTrip Corp. for negligence, accusing employees at an Iowa store of selling gasoline to a man who allegedly threatened to use it to start a fire and then did so at an apartment complex across the street. State Auto Property & Casualty Insurance Co. filed the suit Tuesday in Iowa federal court on behalf of Southern Knolls LLC, which owned the apartment complex and was paid more than $1 million for damage from the April 2021 blaze, the insurer said. The QuikTrip employees sold the gas despite the man first trying to buy...

