Justices Clash Over 'Worn-Out Rhetoric' On Shadow Docket

By Jimmy Hoover (February 8, 2022, 3:53 PM EST) -- Frustration at the U.S. Supreme Court over the so-called shadow docket seems to be growing among the liberal justices, who accused their colleagues Monday of shirking standard procedure by reinstating an allegedly discriminatory congressional map without explanation. The court voted 5-4 Monday evening to reinstate Alabama's congressional map, which was found by a district court to dilute the voting power of Black residents in violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. With Justice Brett Kavanaugh dismissing the liberals' complaint as "worn-out rhetoric," the majority stayed the lower court order to redraw the map for the upcoming 2022 elections to create...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS