Trade Body To Challenge FCA Perceptions Over Advice Sector

By Martin Croucher (February 9, 2022, 3:05 PM GMT) -- A trade body has said it wants to gather evidence to challenge the Financial Conduct Authority's "skepticism" about the value for investors of seeking ongoing financial advice rather than one-off guidance from professional planners. The Personal Finance Society said on Tuesday that it wants to present examples of how continuing advice has helped clients so that it can "challenge the FCA's perceptions." The society, which has 37,000 individual members, was responding to concerns raised by the City watchdog in 2021 that many investors and savers were more likely to better suited to one-off, "transactional" advice from professional financial planners rather than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS