Ex-Judge To Lead Gov't Review Of SFO Bribery Case Failings

By Richard Crump (February 9, 2022, 1:41 PM GMT) -- Britain's attorney general appointed a former High Court judge on Wednesday to lead an investigation into the handling by the Serious Fraud Office of a bribery case after an appeals court quashed the conviction of an oil executive because of the agency's misconduct. Attorney General Suella Braverman, pictured in Downing Street in January, has said it was clear "that swift action was needed" as she outlined the scope of her review. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) David Calvert-Smith, who was director of public prosecutions between 1998 and 2003, will lead the government review. He will examine failings identified by senior judges, who concluded that...

