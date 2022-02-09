Irish Securities Markets Urged To Focus On Misconduct Risk

By Irene Madongo (February 9, 2022, 2:25 PM GMT) -- The Central Bank Of Ireland has called on securities businesses to review their adherence with market abuse rules, saying the risk of misconduct will be a key area of focus in the coming year. The regulator flagged gaps in compliance in its securities markets risk outlook report, published on Tuesday, in which it set out key areas it expects firms in the sector to address. A concern in managing the risk of misconduct is the handling of suspicious transaction and order reports, known as STORs. Market operators and investment firms file the reports with the central bank about suspect orders...

